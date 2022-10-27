T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe Shock Pakistan With Thrilling One-run Victory

- Advertisement -

Pakistan’s World Cup hopes suffered further damage with a shock one-run defeat by Zimbabwe in Perth.

An inspired performance from the Zimbabwean bowlers ensured Pakistan finished on 129 for eight, chasing 131 to win.

Shan Masood looked to be steering Pakistan out of trouble before he was stumped for 44 off spinner Sikandar Raza, who took 3-25.

It was Zimbabwe’s first ever win outside the first round of a men’s T20 World Cup.

“It’s so special, especially after the work we did to get into the Super 12s,” said Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine.

“We didn’t want our tournament to end there, we wanted to come in and play some really good cricket against some top teams and I think we did that exceptionally well today.”

Needing three to win from the final ball, Shaheen Afridi could only manage a single and was run out trying to come back for a second run which would have secured a tie.

Pakistan are now without a win after two games, with their first outing against India also ending in a tense defeat.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Zimbabwe struggled against fiery Pakistan bowling, with Sean Williams’ 31 the only individual score of more than 20.

Mohammad Wasim starred with 4-24 and leg-spinner Shadab Khan took 3-23.

But Pakistan lost openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early and slipped to 36-3 before a partnership of 52 between Masood and Shadab rebuilt the chase.

But when Shadab and Haider Ali fell in consecutive balls off Raza, the momentum shifted back to Zimbabwe.

In a chaotic finish, seamers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava bowled with excellent discipline before a six and a four from Mohammad Nawaz swung the equation back in Pakistan’s favour.

But Brad Evans responded to have Nawaz caught at mid-off from the penultimate ball to virtually end Pakistan’s hopes.

Pakistan are not out of the tournament, but are now dependent on other results going their way.

“We are very disappointed,” Masood told BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. “I don’t think we’re a batting unit that can’t achieve a target of 130.

“We had the game in our hands, only being two down in the 13th over and the run-rate went below seven – we just had to finish the game off.

“It’s very disappointing that when push came to shove a little bit and pressure came on that we let it slip.” (BBC Sport)