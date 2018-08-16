Suspect charged over Wadadli Cats stabbing

The suspect behind the stabbing on the Wadadli Cats tour boat has been charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily to Denton Roberts who sustained three stabs to his back.

The accused has been identified as 52-year-old Leroy Joseph of Union Road, Hatton. He had been in the custody of the police since Sunday, the day of the incident at the Heritage Quay Dock.

Roberts, a resident of Swetes who was out partying on the boat with his wife and friends, sustained a punctured lung and two fractured ribs as a result of the incident and had to be hospitalised.

According to witness accounts to the police, the brawl broke out when a passenger aboard the Wadadli Cats sought to get off the boat even while it was in the process of docking around 5:30 p.m..

Due to safety concerns, the passenger was told to wait until the vessel was properly docked at the Quay, and this led to an argument between the passenger and the crew member.

Other crew members and passengers got involved and the angry passenger was eventually removed from the boat.

It is alleged that the passenger got back on board, leading to another confrontation and his removal for a second time.

It was after that, that glass bottles were thrown and other passengers on a nearby docked boat got caught in the fray, leading to a fight among passengers who were on the two boats.

Witnesses told the police that it was some time during that second incident Roberts was involved in a struggle with Joseph and was stabbed.

Meanwhile, up to last night, no one was charged for the two other wounding incidents which occurred that Sunday evening.

Andy Meade was injured during the incident when a glass bottle which was thrown from the Wadadli Cats struck him on the head and cut him.

Additionally, Damouy Scott who was on the vessel, was treated at the hospital for a dislocated left shoulder after he was allegedly kicked on the arm during the brawl on board. Both he and Meade were treated and discharged since their injuries were, according to the doctors who spoke with the police, non-life threatening.