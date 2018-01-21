Supermarket manager found with gun and ammo

A well-known manager of the Bargain Centre Supermarket has arrested for having an illegal gun and ammunition.

The police say the accused in Curt Dean Michael and he’s currently in custody at Police Headquarters.

Lawmen say the weapon was found inside Michael’s car while he was in it.

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department, and the Narcotics and K-9 units stopped Michael while he was driving on Christian Street in Grays Farm Saturday night.

Michael was taken away by police, while a wrecker was used to transport his vehicle to the police station for further examination.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, Dalton “Baby J” Cornwall of Radio Range has been further charged for stealing and damaging someone’s property.

This time, he is accused of breaking into a bus and stealing 850 dollars in cash and 60 dollars worth of CDs.

He is further accused of maliciously causing damage to a glass sliding door, among other things, valued over 900 dollars. The alleged incidents took place on Redcliffe Street on Sunday 14th January, 2018.

It was only on Wednesday that police charged him for breaking into the building of Benjamin & Co on Cross Street and stealing several bottles of alcohol. Benjamin and Co is the former law office of the Attorney General Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin.