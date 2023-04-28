Students showcase their talents in Schools’ Theatre Festival

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

Highly anticipated by theatre enthusiasts across the island, the Antigua and Barbuda National Secondary Schools’ Theatre Festival has been in full swing.

Featuring two categories – drama and dance – the festival has been showcasing the talents of students in eight schools. Performances start at 7pm nightly, and can be seen at the Dean William Lake Cultural Centre.

Participating schools scheduled for Thursday were Jennings Secondary and Ottos Comprehensive, while Sir Novelle Richards Academy and the Irene B Williams Secondary will take the stage today.

One of the festival directors, Centelia Browne, described her experience preparing for the event.

The student actors and actresses of ‘Dire Decisions’ in their costumes The flyer for ‘Dire Decisions’, written and directed by Centelia Browne and performed by students of the Jennings Secondary School (Photos courtesy Centelia Browne)

“The directing experience has been a challenge because having to work around two outsiders’ [recently graduated] schedules, that is something,” she said.

Browne’s play, ‘Dire Decisions’, features a devilish fiend, a young woman’s bad deal with the devil, and a young man who doesn’t keep promises.

Written by Browne herself and featuring themes of comedy, love, religion and horror, the play was performed by the students of the Jennings Secondary School.

Meanwhile, Owen Jackson, the Deputy Director of Culture, this year’s Theatre Festival Director and originator of the festival, said, “I wanted to expose young people to the possibilities in the world of theatre, where theatre can take them and what it can do for their lives.

“The exchange of knowledge, skills, and creativity, while encouraging next-level conversations between teachers and students, is the ultimate project goal for me.”

Highlighting the benefits of the festival for both the theatre arts teachers and students, Jackson said that the festival gives the teachers a platform to showcase their writing and directing skills, while for students, skills such as costume design, handling and managing props, and the use of lighting and sound are further developed.