Students of ABHTI engage in two-day management training with Sandals Grande Antigua Resort & Spa

Twelve students of the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute (ABHTI) participated in a (2) two-day leadership training coordinated by Sandals Grande Antigua. This two-day “work experience”, was afforded to students from the Hospitality and Tourism Management, Front Office and Restaurant Operations, Culinary Arts and Basic Cookery programmes, to experience some time in the life of a hospitality leader at Sandals.

With a 7:45 am arrival time on the first day (March 13), the students were greeted by General Manager of Sandals Grande Antigua Resort & Spa Matthew Cornall and Public Relations Manager Leon Norville. Norville said “We are excited to host the students as a part of our community outreach initiative for March 2023. Coming out of the covid era, we understand the need for trained hospitality professionals and continue to make our contribution. Our aim is to see a seamless transition from the Hospitality Institute to the work world.”

From meeting the managers, to orientation, the students were thrilled to take on the day. The knowledge gained will serve as a part of their preparation, as second-year students who are nearing completion of their studies and preparing for their upcoming internships.

After learning about the Sandals brand, a tour of the hotel facilities, lunch, and a question and answer session, it was time to get into work mode.

Day two (2), Students were coupled with leaders from various departments; Cost Control, Food and Beverage, Water Sports and Club Sandals to name a few.

Chair of the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute Board, Shirlene A. Nibbs expressed delight at the opportunity afforded to the students. Nibbs stated “Over the years, Stakeholder Partnerships have played an integral role in the professional development of our students. Opportunities like these are always welcomed and is consistent with the ABHTI brand of “Excellence” and we are grateful to the team at Sandals for engaging with the institute as a key private sector partner”

The two-day leadership training comes to an end March 14th.