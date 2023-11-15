Student Innovate Competition: Pitch an innovative technology or approach to improve food security in Antigua & Barbuda

- Advertisement -

The Department of Environment’s project titled “Innovative technologies for improved water availability to increase food security in Antigua and Barbuda” (AFSIG Project) aims to improve food security in Antigua and Barbuda by facilitating the availability and use of ground or surface water for agricultural purposes via innovative technologies.

To foster the younger generation’s interest in education about climate change and the environment, as well as to empower youth to help the country in achieving climate solutions, the DOE’s AFSIG project is hosting a Student Innovate Competition through which a Call for Proposals (CFP) has been issued to students to pitch innovative technologies and approaches for the agricultural sector.

Individual students or groups of students (aged 12 – 21 and currently enrolled in a secondary or tertiary school in Antigua and Barbuda) are invited to submit a research essay to present an innovative technology or approach which has the potential to help the agricultural sector become more resilient to climate change by tackling one of four (4) water supply challenges facing farmers (see Competition Guidelines).

Suggestions for proposals include, but are not limited to:

Ecosystems-based adaptation New inventions Digital technologies Best and successful practices outside of Antigua and Barbuda

Authors of shortlisted submissions will pitch their innovative technology or approach via a brief oral presentation to a panel of judges at the DOE’s annual Arbour Day event on 30th November 2023.

The competition will be divided into two categories: (1) tertiary and (2) secondary schools. The student(s) with the best pitch for each category will receive a cash prize for their respective school. The best overall submission between the two categories will be tested as a demo and students will be invited to participate in the demonstration.

Deadline for proposal submission: 25th November 2023

Submission link: https://ee.kobotoolbox.org/x/cLa9AVye

For more information, please contact the AFSIG Project Coordinator, Christa-Joy Burton at 1(268)562-9617 or via email at [email protected].