Strictly Business and Survivors lift ABSCA T10 titles

By Samuel Peters

Rackaman Construction Strictly Business and Wayne’s Electrical Services Survivors won respective titles in the ABSCA Male and Female T10 Competition on Sunday at the Dredgers Playing Field.

In the Everyday Store 24/7 Ltd/Alva Joseph ABSCA Male 10-Overs competition, Strictly Business were dominant in their first encounter of the day, a semi-final against Dredgers, winning by nine wickets after restricting Dredgers to 48 for 7 in the allotted ten overs. Arthur Crogman had figures of three for one run, Owen Graham had two for seven runs and Kenroy Frederick had two for 12 runs. In reply, Kerry Mentore smashed 36 as Strictly Business romped home to 54 for 1 in 3.1 overs.

The second semi-final between Grill Box Buckley’s 3Js and Lee’s Landscaping saw the former overhauling the latter by 54 runs. 3J’s batted first and posted 101 for four from ten overs. Denley Thomas cracked 40, Randino Turner 17 and Dequan Martin 15. Vernelle Isadore had two wickets for 16 runs. But Gregson Merrick (4 for 2 runs) and D’Andrew Harris (2 for 17 runs) were too much to handle for the Landscaping side as they were bowled out for 47.

In the finals, Strictly Business triumphed over 3J’s winning by six wickets. 3J’s were first to bat and got to 78 for six from their ten overs with Ashfield Weatherhead top-scoring with 17. Crogman and Frederick collected two wickets apiece. The Business side surpassed the target, reaching 83 for four in 9.3 overs. Raymond Leadette top-scored with 35 and Kim George 26, Richie Thomas had two for eight runs.

In the female competition, Wayne’s Electrical Services Survivors defeated Alzarri Joseph Sharon Joseph Flyers by nine wickets. Survivors won the toss and sent Flyers to bat, restricting them to 75 for 3 from 10 overs. Makada Samuel top-scored with 41 while Sevly Ireland scored 21. Sacha Michael collected two for five runs. In response, Survivors made 77 for one from 8.3 overs as Michael scored an unbeaten 33, Lokuelle Pelle 21 and Cerie Richards 11.

Brysons Shipping & Insurance Bullets beat Goody’s Taxi Service & Tours Jennings Rockets by 5 runs. They won the toss and batted first posting 75 for 3 from 10 overs as Cheryl Williams made 36, Annette Frank 20 while Ann-Marie Jarvis-Parker had two wickets for eight runs. Jennings Rockets got to 69 for 5 from their 10 overs as Jarvis-Parker stroked 33 and Chemique Benjamin 16. Williams picked up two for 12 while Frank bagged 2 for 18 runs.

In the finals, Wayne’s Electrical Services Survivors were victorious over Brysons Shipping & Insurance Bullets by 10 wickets. Bullets won the toss and batted first to post 50 for 5 from their 10 overs. Annette Frank had 15 while Sherilyn Watkins grabbed two wickets for seven runs. In reply, Survivors made 51 without loss facing only 5.5 overs. Sacha Michael stroked an unbeaten 35 while Lokuelle Pelle chipped in with nine.