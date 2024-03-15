Stricter measures ahead on vending amid plans to clean up decrepit city

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

[email protected]

The government is hopeful that ensuring vendors apply for permits and adhere to new regulations to operate in the city could lead to a crackdown of disorderly vending in public spaces.

Yesterday, the Cabinet announced that in addition to obtaining permits to occupy specific spaces, a standard of cleanliness must be maintained by vendors, as set by the Central Board of Health.

Information Minister and Cabinet spokesperson Melford Nicholas said that Minister of Legal Affairs Sir Steadroy Benjamin and Minister of Works Maria Browne will work together to address this issue.

“It is not that we do not understand the economic impact of vending, and for many persons it’s their first foray into business and we recognise that the most important impact [is that] persons can independently support themselves in the economy without having to require the government to find employment for them, or they don’t have to be dependent on any member of the private sector to give them employment.

“We understand that but it’s also the social impact and the aesthetics of the rambling sprawl of vendors everywhere,” he said.

The crackdown is part of a larger push by the government to rehabilitate St John’s.

With a number of businesses closing their doors over the last few years, either moving outside of the city or completely shutting down, some buildings have been left deteriorating, bringing down the overall look of the capital.

Additionally, pedestrians and drivers have long complained about the city’s smell and lack of sufficient parking.

Minister Nicholas said that the government is looking into engaging with stakeholders to better understand the issues and come up with strategies that suit everyone, especially the St John’s business community.

One of the key ideas he raised was the need to enhance entertainment and cultural offerings to entice tourists who visit the island directly via the Heritage Quay port.

“Part of the solution has to do with how can we expand the services that we offer in St John’s and build it around the cruise industry and to see what levels of entertainment and even cuisine facilities that allow us to exploit what we have in St John’s Harbour.

“But it is early days and it is a development project that is going to require significant stakeholder engagement and a timeline that may stretch more than just one financial year,” Minister Nicholas said.