State of emergency extended

Government has declared a state of emergency for the third consecutive time since March.

But the resolution to extend it for up to three months was adopted without the support of opposition MPs today.

Residents of Antigua and Barbuda must continue to abide by accompanying regulations and restrictions, likely until October 29 2020.

The decision was made after several hours of debate from both benches.

The 10 MPs on the government side voted to adopt the resolution while opposition MP Jamale Pringle voted no, and Barbuda MP Trevor Walker abstained from voting.

Earlier in the discussion, Walker said he did not agree with the length of time for which the government wanted to keep the country under a state of emergency.

He wanted instead for the resolution to be passed for a maximum of 30 days.

Meanwhile, Pringle accused the government of wanting to pass the resolution for its own benefit.

He also denied that the opposition United Progressive Party played a role in organising Tuesday’s picket protesting the extension, along with other coronavirus-associated regulations.

A state of emergency enables the government to restrict mass gatherings, amend curfew hours, police the wearing of masks, and other activities deemed necessary to reduce the spread of Covid-19.