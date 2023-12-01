State College student attends international energy summit in Abu Dhabi

- Advertisement -

A second-year liberal arts student at Antigua State College (ASC) is currently attending the International Student Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Dominique Bird was selected from a pool of 4,700 international applicants to attend the November 28 to December 1 conference, the ASC disclosed in a release.

Bird, who was granted a partial fellowship from organisers to attend the event, joins the estimated 650 young leaders from around the world who are gathered in the United Arab Emirates for the biennial event.

“It is truly an honour to have a voice in such an important and influential forum. I have already been given an opportunity to make a presentation on water and sanitation and I look forward to further engagement regarding the environment, climate change and how young people can make a difference,” Bird said.

“I am grateful for the partial fellowship I received and for the support of the Antigua State College and the government of Antigua and Barbuda,” she added.

Both entities, especially the government, were integral in providing support for aspects of the trip that were not covered by the fellowship, the release said.

Bird, who hopes to pursue a career in Environmental Science, is currently taking several Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) courses including Environmental Science and Green Engineering.

Her career trajectory encompasses cultivating greater awareness for environmental issues and having a thorough understanding of the impact of climate change. She has demonstrated a level of commitment to the environment, climate and conservation that surpasses the level of most of her peers.

She regularly volunteers with the Environmental Awareness Group and has an extensive list of environment-related training and volunteer experiences under her belt.

Additionally, Bird has the honour of being one of 30 conference participants selected to attend the opening sessions of the COP28 – the world’s largest climate summit – where heads of government and leading climate experts and influencers have gathered in Dubai for this high level conference.