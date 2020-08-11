St. Vincent: 5,000 people get 2-week road cleaning jobs

Spread the love













(iwnsvg) – Over 5,000 persons are employed under the annual “summer road cleaning programme”, which began last Thursday.

The Roads, Building and General Services Authority) BRAGSA) is coordinating the programme.

BRAGSA said that the 5,000 workers on the programme will include 395 gangs and 892 jobbers, who will be responsible for the cutting of trees, and cleaning of roads in all 15 constituencies over the next two weeks.

Contracts will also be given to over 150 truckers and conductors.

The programme is being executed at an estimated cost of EC$2.5 million.

“BRAGSA is, therefore, appealing to motorists and pedestrian to take the necessary precautions during this period,” a press release said.