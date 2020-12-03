St Kitts Nevis writes off LIAT debt

Spread the love













BASSETERRE, St Kitts –The government of St Kitts and Nevis has made a decision to cancel the US$11 million debt it is owed by LIAT.

Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris said the move followed a request by the liquidator. LIAT is currently under administration and is being restructured following a decision by the government of Antigua and Barbuda to reorganise it.

Prime Minister Harris said that the decision considered the “ill health” of the regional carrier. He added that it also reaffirms St Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to regional integration and regional travel.

“We accept that LIAT is the largest carrier supporting intraregional travel and without LIAT there is a major void that has a significant impact on the ease of movement of citizens, residents, and visitors to the region,” said Dr Harris at his monthly press conference.

“Mindful of the challenges that LIAT has faced, we believe that we must take this position in the best interest of the people of St Kitts and Nevis and the region as a whole.”

The regional carrier returned to the air on a reduced commercial schedule on November 30.