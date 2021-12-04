Sri Lanka bowl West Indies out for 132 to take series 2-0

Sri Lanka completed a series sweep of the West Indies on Friday, winning the second Test by 164 runs at Galle. Needing to make 297 or bat out 93 overs on the final day, the West Indies folded for 132 all out in 56.1 overs.

Lasith Embuldeniya’s 5-35 and Man-of-the-Series Ramesh Mendis’ 5-66 bamboozled the West Indies, which had gone to lunch at 65-2 after facing 30.4 overs in the pre-lunch session. However, on the resumption, the Caribbean men lost their remaining eight wickets for 67 runs.

Nkrumah Bonner made 44 in another defiant performance.

After Kraigg Brathwaite was dismissed for six with the score on 15, Bonner and Jermaine Blackwood had mounted a partnership of 50 runs without much drama until Blackwood was out on the stroke of lunch for 36.

After lunch, Shai Hope (16) and Kemar Roach (13) were the only batsmen to make double figures as the Sri Lankan spinners cut through the lineup that offered little resistance as the West Indies were all out in 25.3 overs after the interval.

Resuming after lunch at 65-2, Hope and Bonner had taken the score to 92 when Mendis took three wickets – Hope, Roston Chase (0) and Kyle Mayers (0) – in the 44th over.

Holder (3) and Bonner followed shortly thereafter as the West Indies slipped further from 92-5 to 108-7 before Roach and Joshua da Silva, who remained unbeaten on four, attempted to mount another lower-order stand. However, when Roach became Embuldeniya’s fourth victim at 128, it did not take long for Sri Lanka to wrap up the innings as Mendis claimed Veerasammy Permaul for one and Embuldeniya delivered the final rites when he dismissed Jomel Warrican for three.

Earlier, Sri Lanka had resumed from their overnight score of 328-8 with Man of the Match Dhananjaya de Silva on 153 and Embuldeniya on 25. The pair extended the ninth-wicket partnership of 107 to 126 before Embuldeniya was bowled by Jason Holder for 39.

De Silva remained not out on 155 as Sri Lanka declared at 345-9.

Holder finished with figures of 1-26. Veerasammy Permaul, who had eight wickets in the match, took 3-106 and Roston Chase 2-82.

Sri Lanka won the first Test by 187 runs. (www.sportsmax.tv)