Spanish Heat shock Flyers as Stingers get blowout win over Braves in Division One basketball

By Neto Baptiste

Spanish Heat stunned former top tier champions Flyers Basketball 66-64 for only their second win of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division One competition when play resumed at the JSC basketball complex on Saturday night.

Spanish Heat dominated three of four quarters to take the close contest, winning the opening quarter 19-14 before outscoring Flyers 15-13 in the second quarter. Flyers rebounded strong in the third quarter, outscoring the Division One newcomers 26-15 before Spanish Heat claimed the fourth and final quarter 17-11.

Jesus Reyes led the way for the victors with 15 points and six rebounds while Israel Pulinario sank 12 points and grabbed a game high of 22 rebounds.

For Flyers, Selassie Brathwaite led the effort with 14 points and 10 rebounds while Jabari Williams chipped in with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Also on Saturday, Stingerz enjoyed a 40-point victory over the struggling Braves Basketball, winning the contest 108-68.

Stingerz started strong, outscoring Braves 29-16 in the first quarter before dominating 24-16 in the second. Stingerz put the game beyond reach in the third quarter, outscoring Braves 33-13 before Braves rebounded to take the fourth quarter by a slim 23-22 margin.

Jayden Andrew led the charge for Stingerz with 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Keroi Lee contributed with 16 points while grabbing 23 rebounds. Donte Trimingham, Jamine Charles and Tequan Brodie all had 15 points in the winning effort.

Tamraj Stuart was best in a losing effort for Braves with 15 points and nine rebounds while Shaheim Omarde had 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench.