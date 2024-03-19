Spanish Heat burns Stingerz while Steelerz blowout Slam

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Spanish Heat pulled off an upset in Division 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) competition on Sunday, stunning title hopefuls Northside Stingerz 75-74, to win by one point, their first triumph in six games this season.

Spanish Heat started strong, outscoring Stingerz 21-19 in the opening quarter before Stingerz rebounded to take the second quarter 18-17. Spanish Heat was dominant once more when they claimed the third quarter 19-12 before dropping the fourth and final quarter 25-18.

Andrew Venture top scored for the victors with 21 points while Steven Matthew chipped in with 21 points. Damian Floyd contributed with 12 points and 15 rebounds also in the winning effort.

In a losing effort, Joshua Minner had a game high of 31 points and 10 rebounds for Stingerz.

Meanwhile, Potters Steelers enjoyed a blowout 108-63 triumph over All Saints Slam also in Division 1.

Steelers dominated three of the four quarters, outscoring the opponents 22-6, 33-19 and 30-12 in the first three before dropping the fourth and final quarter.

Jaheem James top scored for the victors with 16 points off the bench while Ezekiel Francois was the top scorer for Slam with 18 points while grabbing 20 rebounds.