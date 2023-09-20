Solid Waste resumes derelict vehicle collection

- Advertisement -

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) wishes to advise the general public that the collection of Derelict Vehicles has resumed as of September 11, 2023, in District 1.

District 1 covers the communities of Old Road, Cades Bay, Urlings, Johnson’s Point, Crabbe Hill, Bolans, Jennings, Ebenezer, Creekside, Golden Grove, Cashew Hill, Bathlodge and Bendals.

According to the Litter Control and Prevention Act no.3 of 2019, Section 13 (1) states “Where any derelict vehicle is left in any public place in such circumstances as to cause, contribute to or tend to the defacement of the environment by reason of the presence of such derelict vehicle, the local authority may give notice to the owner or last known owner of the derelict vehicle requiring him to remove the derelict vehicle from the public place within twenty-four hours of such notice.”

For further information please feel free to contact the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) hotline at (268) 562-1347.