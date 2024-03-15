SNRA bowled out for six runs in Ministry of Sports School League Competition

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Sir Novelle Richards Academy (SNRA) were bowled out for six runs in their encounter against Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS) in the Ministry of Sports School League Competition. Batting first, SNRA posted 72 all out in 22.3 overs with OCS’ Vond Bowers picking up six wickets for 12 runs.

In reply, OCS got to 184 from 26 overs as Xaveek Toppin cracked 92 which contained five fours and eight sixes. Bowers also scored 55 with five fours. On their return to the crease, SRNA were bowled out for only six runs as Toppin collected six wickets for five runs, while Yohance Marcellin had three for one run.

Fifteen- year-old batting all rounder Matthew Miller of the Antigua Grammar School (AGS) was all class against Jennings Secondary School, notching up his second ton of the season. The batter cracked 128 as his team posted 181 for eight. Bowling for the JSS side was Tanez Francis who picked up five for 45 and Giovanni Thomas two for 42. It was Jennings who batted first scoring 115 all out as Tanez Francis had 38 and Dequan Cochrane scored 18. Miller picked up three wickets without conceding a run, while Khalique Bascombe had two wickets for six runs.

In the other match, PMS were able to register a win over Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS). Batting first, PMS made a first innings score of 127 for 4 declared in 22.3 overs with Kerrique Mentore top scored with 63. Jordan Costello picked up three scalps for 24 runs. In response, CHSS were bowled out for 44 runs with Jaquan Athanaze picking up four wickets for 20 runs, Mentore had three for one run and Ondre Peters two for ten runs. In the second innings, PMS declared on 77 for four with Athanaze cracking 52. Jammari Laville and Costello both had two wickets each. Set a target of 160 to win, CHSS could only get to 44 for 8 to the close of play.

Athanaze had figures of four for 19, Mentore two for nine and Peters two for seven runs.