SLBMC, Graphic Impact Shooters and Eye Mobile win in Business League Basketball

By Neto Baptiste

Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) enjoyed a 10-point triumph over Galley Bay, winning 58-48 in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Business Basketball League on Sunday.

Playing in the first match of a triple-header at the JSC basketball complex, SLBMC was led by Baldwin Anthony Jr with 25 points, while Daniel Thomas sank 11 points. Davique Osborne was the best on show for Galley Bay with 22 points, while Alister Nibbs contributed with 11.

Also, on Sunday, Graphic Impact Shooters enjoyed a similar 10-point victory over Pointe FC when they triumphed 55-45.

Tavarus Benta led the charge with 14 points with Sean Nicholas adding 12 to the effort. Josue David sank a game-high of 17 points in a losing effort.

In the other game played on Sunday, Eye Mobile Vision Care edged Sandals by a 56-52 margin. Najee George was the top scorer for Eye Mobile, while Devon Benjamin sank 18 points for Sandals.