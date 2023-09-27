SKNYPA Elects New Executive 2023-2024

- Advertisement -

Mr. Hasani McDonald has been successfully elected as President of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) following its Annual General Meeting on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Results from Sunday’s AGM will see Mr. Jalen Monzac serving as Vice President; Ms. Trosonya Douglas as General Secretary; Mr. Vikell Edwards-Douglas as Treasurer and Ms. Malyka Howell as Public Relations Officer. The electoral process was supervised by Chairman of the Electoral Council, Mr. Dennis Knight and two honorary members Mr. Sam Condor and Mr. Dwyer Astaphan.

The AGM was held under the theme “Energized at 22: Leading the Way for Our Nation’s Youth.”

Mr. Mauriel Knight, who served as President for the 2022-2023 SKNYPA year, in presenting his End of Year Report, listed some of the significant accomplishments of the Association which include but are not limited to: “successful hosting of SKNYPA Youth Forum, formal establishment of diplomatic ties with the National Youth Parliament Association of Antigua and Barbuda (NYPAAB), establishment of a working relationship with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, creation and successful staging of Youth Lounge with SKNYPA and successful working visit by SKNYPA to St. Johns, Antigua for the Second Joint Youth Assembly.”

“The Year under review was no doubt marked by difficulties, absenteeism, in a few cases burn-out and in others desires to remain committed. However, despite these challenges, it is clear that the Association has safely weathered the storm of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Further, with a new generation of SKNYPArians at the helm, it is also clear that SKNYPA has entered its new era which will set precedence for the next 10-20 years.” President Knight said.

Special mention was made of Ms. Kara Daly who is leaving as General Member of the Association. Kara has been a part of the Association for ten years and served in various Executive roles, including President. In her last two years, Daly served as a member of the Joint Oversight Committee (JOC) whose overarching responsibility is to ensure that the Joint Agreements entered into by the Association with other countries are properly executed. The President recognized and thanked Kara for her years of extraordinary service to the SKNYPA.

The Featured Speaker was SKNYPA Alumnus, Patrice Harris who served as President of the SKNYPA from 2019-2021.

In exploring the theme for the AGM, Ms. Harris said “Leading the way for our nation’s youth is not another catchy phrase, it is the essence of our mission. We have been at the forefront of youth development guiding, inspiring and nurturing the leaders of tomorrow. And so I ask you today, “who are our nation’s youth?” and “how can we lead them?,” “what is the national youth profile?” “How do we reach these young people?” “What are the issues of young people?” What are their challenges?” I say to you categorically: it is our job to meet them where they are and encourage them and help them to move. Connect with them, hold their hand and help them find the way. Actively listen and engage. We cannot truly represent young people or lead them if we know not how they look, where they are or what troubles them.”

The 22nd Annual General Meeting, chaired by Outgoing Treasurer, Mr. Jalen Monzac, took place at the CUNA Caribbean Conference Center at the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions Headquarters. Among those in attendance were specially recognized guests including representatives from The Cable, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Events Extraordinaire, Jay Black Productions and Ms. Roleece Brookes.