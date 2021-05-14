SJA’s Mjolnir Messiah is 2020 top CSEC student

Spread the love













Mjolnir Messiah is Antigua and Barbuda’s most outstanding student in the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, the Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries announced yeaterday.

Messiah, a former student of St Joseph’s Academy sat and passed 21 subjects, securing 16 Grade Ones and 5 Grade Twos.

Director of Education, Clare Browne, on Thursday morning contacted Mjolnir’s mother, Natasha Messiah with the exciting news and conveyed congratulations on behalf of the ministry.

“I am thrilled to applaud Mr Mjolnir Messiah on his outstanding achievement at the 2020 CSEC examinations. Make no mistake about it, even as I celebrate with him today, I make bold to say that I expect to hear of his non-stop advancement well into the far flung future,” Browne stated.

“I applaud his parents whose love and support have assisted in creating that enabling environment that has propelled him to this academic apex.”

The faculty of St Joseph’s Academy has also been singled out by the director for the role it has played in Messiah’s achievements.

“SJA has maintained an academic excellence and competitive will, which have placed it among the top secondary institutions in Antigua and Barbuda and the region. Without a doubt, SJA has continued to impact the educational landscape of our nation in indelible ways,” Browne declared.

Messiah is currently enrolled in the baccalaureate programme offered by Island Academy.

J’Shawni Vickery of St Joseph’s Academy was named most outstanding student in second place and Ajonte Josiah of Baptist Academy of Antigua in third place.

The CSEC modified examinations were administered by the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) from 13th July to 4th August, 2020.