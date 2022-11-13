Six hundred thousand cruise passengers expected for winter season

- Advertisement -

By Makeida Antonio

The upcoming season looks very promising, that’s according to the management of Antigua Cruise Port.

Last week Tuesday, Celebrity Millennium, Disney Magic, and German sister ships Aida Perla and Aida Luna brought approximately 6,600 passengers to Antigua’s shores.

For the rest of the first quarter which runs until next month, just about 180,000 passengers are expected to arrive at the city’s seaport, 36 calls with 69,000 passengers in November, and 68 calls with 103,000 passengers in December.

January 2023, the busiest month of the season, Antigua Cruise Port expects to welcome 79 calls with 135,000 passengers.

The cruise Port projects that about 600,000 cruise passengers will have visited the country by the end of the season.

Antigua Cruise Port Manager, Dona Regis-Prosper, told Observer that there will be a sense of normalcy in operations compared to the same time last year during the early stages of recovery when 76,000 passengers were welcomed.

She added that the 2022-2023 season is a “transitionary period” as the country rebuilds following the blow from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This is all very exciting for us as the cruise port operator. Our role is to ensure that the service provided to the vessel and the guest experience is efficient at the port, and in the destination as a whole,” Regis-Prosper expressed in an interview.

With a lovely Antiguan-style port-welcome in place, Regis-Prosper indicated that visitors can expect entertainment from Goldie, a Barbudan man who plays a ukulele-like instrument, among other cultural performances.

“On the last Saturday of every month, we are going to have a student group at the Quay, trying to involve as many local cultural ambassadors as possible,” she stated.

Observer spoke to a Turkish visitor who came aboard the Aida Perla, and who referred to himself as ‘K’. He said he looked forward to cultural immersion through interactions with locals.

He also spoke with anticipation about the beautiful beaches for which Antigua is famous.

A couple who arrived for vacation for the third time also said that they simply love Antigua and Barbuda.