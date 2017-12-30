Sir Viv calls for more vigilance

Former West Indies captain and legendary batsman, Sir Viv Richards, has called for more vigilance in identifying and rectifying illegal action in the region’s bowlers at a young age.

His call follows news that Guyanese fast bowler Ronsford Beaton had been reported for a suspect bowling action during West Indies’ second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday.

Sir Viv believes that having gone through the various mechanisms and having being under the tutorship of those charged with nurturing the region’s young talent, Beaton should not have been allowed to get to the highest level with such an issue.

“He [Windies bowling consultant Roderick Estwick] is supposed to have the knowhow and the technical knowledge as to how to get these guys and correct them and these guys [players] would have been through that particular department for quite some time to try and rectify all that,” he said.

“Here now he goes on tour and he is reported and especially around individuals who would have been given the responsibility to make sure that this guy, all is fine with him and that’s why he is on tour, so somebody dropped the ball somewhere guys,” he added.

Beaton joins a long list of regional bowlers who have come under the microscope in recent years for suspect illegal action.

The list includes spinners Sunil Narine and Marlon Samuels who were both called in 2015, Shane Shillingford who was called in 2010 and then again in 2013 and Kraigg Brathwaite who was called in August of this year.

According to Sir Viv, it is a scenario that can be avoided.

“Sometimes we see them here and we don’t quite take notice of that and I think that when it comes to batting it is always nice to let the guys be free and do their thing, especially when you are a young individual -for you to enjoy it without all the technical knowledge at that stage. But when it comes to if a player needs to go a bit further in the bowling department that we try and identify that as early as possible,” the Antiguan said.

As per the ICC’s regulations pertaining to suspected illegal actions, Beaton will have to undergo testing within 14 days. He can continue to bowl, though, until the results of the test are known but has since pulled out of the squad with a side strain.