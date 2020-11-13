Sir Rodney Williams to receive UWI honorary doctorate

Spread the love













The University of the West Indies (UWI) will confer a Doctor of Science degree on Governor General Sir Rodney Williams during its 2020 graduation ceremony.

Sir Rodney, who has been singled out for his contribution to medicine and public service, is among 14 recipients across UWI’s three campuses who will be conferred with honorary degrees.

“The ceremonies, which are scheduled to take place from January 11–16 2021, in a mix of blended, virtual formats, will celebrate a graduating class of approximately 8,500 students across the region,” a release said.

“In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, the UWI graduations will retain the tradition of recognising Caribbean excellence through the conferral of honorary degrees awarded for a wide variety of fields such as music, theatre, public service, medicine, agricultural science and entrepreneurship among others.

“The awards were approved by the University Council, which has sanctioned over 500 honorary degrees since 1965.”

The UWI honorary degree is conferred on persons who have distinguished themselves by their substantial contribution to the development of the region or the advancement of the university.

Individuals upon whom such a high honour has been bestowed are not referred to as “Doctor” but are entitled to use the abbreviated honorary degree behind his or her name, the release added.