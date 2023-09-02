Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre Temporarily Restricts Operational Hours for Outpatient Clinics

- Advertisement -

Starting next week, the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre outpatient clinic will temporarily restrict operational hours. This is in an effort to carry out necessary upgrades to the facilities. The temporary hours of operation will be from 8am to 1pm from September 4th to 8th.

Patients who are affected by this temporary restriction will be contacted by our care team. We do recognize the inconvenience that these changes may cause, however we are appreciative of the public’s understanding, as we continue to making investments in our facilities and services to better serve you.

PLEASE NOTE: All appointments scheduled for the period September 4th to 8th for the Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) Clinic, have been cancelled. A member of our care team will contact you about the status of your appointment if affected.

Have questions…?

You can speak to a representative at our outpatient clinic by calling 484-2727.