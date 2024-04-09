Sir Lester Bird Medical Center unveils expanded ER waiting area, refurbished operating theatres

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

The Sir Lester Bird Medical Center marked a significant milestone with the grand unveiling of an expanded emergency room waiting area and a refurbished state-of-the-art operating theatre on World Health Day.

Health Minister Sir Molwyn Joseph highlighted the occasion with a call for a comprehensive “reset” of healthcare services delivered at the facility.

“My message is to appeal to your sense of national commitment to do even more than you have already accomplished,” he urged. “This institution must lead the way.”

The newly refurbished emergency room and theatres were designed by local architect, Colin John Jenkins and outfitted with a state-of-the-art public address system as well as a revamped air-cooling system.

Minister Joseph also noted the addition of a fully outfitted chapel that will allow friends and family members of patients to seek solace and comfort within the space.

Additionally, with the revamp of the operating theatres, two have been dedicated to paediatric and cardiologic surgeries, allowing for an expanded focus on medical services offered by the hospital.

Addressing the dignitaries, medical staff, and other stakeholders who attended the ceremony, the minister emphasised the need for a new beginning marked by excellence in patient care and zero tolerance for disrespect towards those seeking medical attention.

“There is zero tolerance for disrespect of any patient or anyone coming to this institution for service,” Minister Joseph stated sternly. “I have witnessed the disrespect, and it’s one of the reasons I invited every department head to be here.”

He cited examples of workers arriving late, playing games on their phones in the emergency room while scores of patients waited to be seen, and a general lack of urgency and hospitality towards patients as unacceptable practices that must end.

While praising the majority of staff for their commendable work, Minister Joseph made it clear that those negligent in their duties tarnish the institution’s reputation and delivery of care that statistically ranks among the region’s best for metrics like life expectancy and low neonatal deaths.

Sir Molwyn also shared statistics on the hospital’s 2023 performance, highlighting that over 641,000 laboratory specimens were processed, 35,780 radiological interventions including 17,783 X-rays, and 11,827 hemodialysis treatments were administered – most free of charge.

Key upcoming investments that he announced included procuring a second MRI machine, establishing a separate public health laboratory, and consolidating health clinics into larger, better-staffed facilities.

The unveiling ceremony marked the culmination of months of refurbishment work following revelations of a faulty central air system and chillers, a lack of hot water in the operating theatres as well as a number of malfunctioning hospital equipment.