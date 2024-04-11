Sharks and Phoenix get dominant wins in local basketball

- Advertisement -

There were wins for Sharks and Phoenix in the Antigua and Barbuda Volleyball Association (ABVA) competition when matches continued at the body’s indoor facility at the YMCA Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Sharks routed Velocity 3-0 in sets when they met in the night’s opening encounter. The victors were able to snatch the exciting opening set 26-24 and there was no recovery in sight for Velocity, as Sharks executed to skilfully damage the ego of their young opponents. Sharks won the next two sets 25-19 and 25-18 in the contest which lasted one hour and 28 minutes.

In the feature contest, Phoenix had the better of Invaders 4-1 in sets. Phoenix came out aggressively and dominated the first set effortlessly to win 25-19, but Invaders rebounded to claim the second set 27-25. Invaders’ reign was however short-lived as Phoenix dominated the next two sets by 25-17 and 25-19.

Phoenix volleyball team