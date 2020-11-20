Senior officers complete emotional intelligence training

Spread the love













Two senior officers from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda recently completed four weeks of training in Emotional Intelligence, organized by the RSS.

They are Assistant Commissioner of Police Roland Cuffy and Superintendent Vivian Parker.

The training was facilitated by Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management, University of the West Indies.

The online training which started on October 19, covered several topics to include development of behaviors, attitudes and skills within law enforcement.

Cuffy and Parker welcomed the training and said it was timely and beneficial to their roles and functions within the police force.

Commissioner of Police Atlee Rodney congratulated the duo and encouraged them to keep the torch within the organization lit, so that others could see the way.