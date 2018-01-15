Security to be improved at NODS

Security at warehouses that fall under the direct supervision of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), will be revised following the recent discovery of theft at the facility.

In a recent interview, Philmore Mullin, director, revealed, that the agency has engaged a private supplier to provide the department with a quotation for security cameras which will be installed shortly.

Additionally, an accounting mechanism will be put in place to enhance the agency’s ability to monitor and manage the flow of relief items.

“I am fairly confident that once the system has been reviewed and updated it will make it even more difficult for these types of things to repeat themselves in the future,” Mullin said.

Warehouse Manager Dion Browne of All Saints and driver Everton Waldron of Bolans Village, both employees of NODS, were arrested on January 5 for stealing relief items from a warehouse on American Road.

The two were taken into custody and subsequently charged after police raided their homes.

