School Uniform Grant Programme begins today

The 2023 School Uniform Grant Programme starts today and will continue until August 31.

Now in its 18th year, the distribution of vouchers under the scheme will take place at the Multi-Purpose Cultural and Exhibition Centre, Perry Bay, Mondays to Thursdays 9am-4pm and Fridays from 9am-2pm.

Supervisor Tanesha McKenzie-James said eligibility requirements remain unchanged, but she is appealing to members of the public to remember what needs to be presented upon arrival.

She noted that in order to be eligible, children must be five years old by December 31 2023. They will remain in the database until completion of the fourth form.

When visiting the Multi-Purpose Centre, returning beneficiaries must present the child’s most recent school report and a form of government-issued identification, while an acceptance letter from the school or third term report along with valid identification for the student and parent/guardian must also be presented.

Students entering secondary schools through the Grade Six National Assessment cannot receive vouchers until after the release of the results this Friday.

This year, the programme’s beneficiaries can use either the face-to-face option or the drop box at the programme’s Perry Bay location.

A team of 40 customer service agents have completed training ahead of the launch of this year’s programme.

For more information call 562-7247/8.