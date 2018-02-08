School of Nursing students to be suspended

Disciplinary action will be taken against two students from the School of Nursing for their refusal to pay a $10 contribution to replace monies that were stolen from the institution over a week ago. This newspaper was reliably informed that over $500 was stolen from the school, which is located on Redcliffe Street.

After no one admitted to the theft, the administrators at the tertiary institution decided that they would collect a small amount from the entire student body to make up the shortfall. The nursing school has an enrolment of over 80 students. Although most of them complied with the request, others reached out to the media expressing anger over having to repay monies they knew nothing about.

The students refused to go on record out of fear that actions would be taken against them. Laurellyn Williams, the principal of the school, turned down a request for an interview when OBSERVER media visited the institution yesterday. She said the matter was an internal one and the requested contribution was intended to teach the students about professionalism.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)