School Netball to shoot-off today

By Carlena Knight

Final preparations are now underway as this year’s Inter-School Netball Competition is slated to shoot-off today at the YMCA Sports Complex.

The competition made its return last year following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic with the Primary and Secondary School divisions playing months apart.

That however will not be the case this time around.

This is according to one of the coaches within the netball unit, Oleno Knight.

Knight explained that Primary school matches will be played on Fridays, as was the case before the pandemic, while on Mondays and Wednesdays, the other matches will take place in the 13 and Under Secondary, 16 and Under, and 18 and Under categories.

Defending 13 and Under Primary champions, JT Ambrose Primary will hope to become back to back winners. They will have to face Potters Primary, Golden Grove Primary, Five Islands Primary, Sunnyside, Greenbay Primary and Jennings Primary.

Princess Margaret School (PMS) will be hoping to retain their 16 and Under title as well, against tough competition from Antigua Girls High School (AGHS), Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS), Irene B. Williams Secondary School (IBWS), Christ the King High School (CKHS), St Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS), Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS), Jennings Secondary School (JSS), Glanvilles Secondary School (GSS) and All Saints Secondary School (ASSS).

While Antigua State College (ASC), Ottos Comprehensive School, St Mary’s Secondary and Clare Hall Secondary will battle it out in the 18 and Under section.

All games will be played at the YMCA Sports Complex starting at 2:00 pm.

Tomorrow’s opening will not follow the familiar format of march-past and opening ceremony. Instead, the netball unit will go straight into their games in the 16 and Under category.

Glanvilles Secondary will face All Saints and Ottos Comprehensive will play Clare Hall Secondary at 2:00 pm.

Forty-five minutes later, Antigua Girls High will battle Irene B Williams and Princess Margaret School will meet Christ the King High 2.

Christ the King High 1 will face St Mary’s Secondary at 3:45 pm.