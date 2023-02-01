School Basketball to shoot off on Thursday

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Around 50 teams are set to compete in this year’s Inter-School Basketball Championships.

The Cool and Smooth-sponsored league is set to shoot off on Thursday at the JSC Sports Complex and will see schools competing in the Mini-boys and Mini-girls Primary divisions, Mini-boy Secondary, Junior Boys, Girls and Senior Boys categories.

The league will follow its original format unlike last year where the basketball unit held a skills challenge competition to comply with the Covid protocols.

As with domestic sports, school sports were forced to end in March 2020 after Antigua and Barbuda recorded its first case of the coronavirus.

According to the School’s Basketball Coordinator Carl Knight, they will go straight into games on Thursday afternoon, starting at 2.30 with Antigua Girls’ High School facing All Saints Secondary School in the Girls Division.

Ottos Comprehensive School will play newcomers Sir Novelle Richards Academy in the Junior Boys category and Antigua Grammar School will battle All Saints Secondary School in the Senior boys’ section.

“We are just doing some final preparations but we are excited to see school basketball games return. It’s been a long, long wait and I believe it will be a great of year of performances from our junior ballers,” Knight said.

Games will play from Monday to Friday at JSC.