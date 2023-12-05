Savour the Spirit of Christmas: A Festival of 9 Lessons & Carols at St. James Anglican Church Hall

- Advertisement -

The Cathedral Parish and Youth of St. John the Divine extend a warm invitation to the community for a joyous Carol Service, “A Festival of 9 Lessons & Carols.”

This heartwarming event will feature a dramatic presentation by the talented youth of the parish in a play titled “Ohhhh … What A Christmas To Remember.”

Date: 17th December

17th December Time: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Location: St. James Anglican Church Hall in Cedar Grove

St. James Anglican Church Hall in Cedar Grove Admission: $10

This festive occasion promises an enchanting blend of traditional carols, scripture readings, and the creative flair of the parish’s youth. All proceeds from the admission fees will contribute to the Youth Development initiatives within the parish.

Come join us as we embrace the true spirit of Christmas, celebrating the joy, love, and unity that define this special season. Your presence adds to the merriment, and together, let’s make this Christmas a memorable one.