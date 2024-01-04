Sandals to host American Society of Travel Advisors Chapter President’s Meeting

In just under a week Antigua and Barbuda is set to host the highly anticipated American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) Chapter President’s meeting at Sandals Grande Antigua Resort and Spa beginning on January 07th.

The four day event will focus on travel in 2024 and beyond, and will see the convergence of travel agent presidents from across North America attending this historic event.

Among the local representatives from Antigua and Barbuda invited to attend is Prime Minister Hon. Gaston Browne and Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez, as the travel agent sector continues to have a major impact on the tourism sector in Antigua and Barbuda.

The working sessions begin from January 8th.

ASTA, is the world’s leading association of travel professionals, and is the global advocate for travel agencies, the travel industry and the traveling public.

They champion ethical and traveler-friendly practices and policies at every level of government and throughout the travel and hospitality industry.