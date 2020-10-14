Sandals hosts breast cancer screening

Spread the love













Sandals Grande Antigua hosted a breast screening initiative at the resort on Tuesday to increase employees’ awareness about the disease through an informational video. It also provided an opportunity for both female and male team members to get checked by the resident nurse, Angelina Boyd, and two other nurses. Prevention Unit Supervisor at the Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS) Josina France and Senior Clerk in the Prevention Unit Sheila Carty were present to provide administrative support. Training and Development Manager at the resort, Matara Murphy (left), joined Carty (centre) and France (right) at the welcome booth. (Photo courtesy Sandals Grande Antigua)