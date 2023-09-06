Sandals Grande Antigua collaborates with local philanthropist for annual Back To School programme

- Advertisement -

September 5, 2023 –Sandals Grande Antigua Resort in collaboration with local philanthropist Koren Norton, recently gifted school supplies to youngsters in various local communities as part of their annual back-to-school drive.

School items donated included learning flashcards, paint, crayons, pencils, exercise books and school bags.

Sandals Public Relations Manager Leon Norville said, “This year we opted to collaborate with Koren to further expand the reach of this initiative that is executed annually by our company. We do realize that sometimes to create substantial impact it is critical to build relationships with those who have direct access to our children in need. Koren runs an excellent programme and we were happy to support this very important cause.”

Over 100 packages were created and distributed by Norton and the team to students across the island with a focus on seven communities from Villa to Sea View Farm.

“I’d like to say thank you to the Sandals team for always playing its part in corporate social responsibility. As a community charity ambassador, it was my greatest delight to collaborate with and assist needy students on our island. As the quote says, education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today, the timely and generous donation will help our students prepare for learning this semester and help put them in a position for a successful future,” Norton said.

Sandals General Manager Matthew Cornall said, “Creating change starts with us and Sandals stays committed to our focus on education and giving our students the tools to perform within the classroom. We believe that regardless of their economic setbacks, each child deserves the right to a wholesome educational experience. As we continue to see the benefits and impacts such initiatives have within our communities, so too, will we continue to play our part, inspiring hope for generations to come.”

Sandals Grande Antigua and the Sandals Foundation have over the years contributed significantly to the development of many life-changing projects and initiatives across Antigua and Barbuda.

In September, the Sandals team will take to the island’s beaches to execute an annual coastal clean-up as part of International Coastal Clean-up Day and in October; attention will be focused on Island Run Antigua.

The event, which aims to raise £100,000 boasts three distinct levels of participation invites persons to take part in – a 4-day Ultra Marathon 100KM Run; a 21Km Half Marathon Run or a 10KM walk on Saturday, October 14.

Proceeds from our upcoming Island Run Antigua will be used to purchase two much-needed identified medical equipment for the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre – a jaundice screening machine and a handheld blood analyzer that delivers lab-quality, diagnostic results in minutes.

The event has garnered international support and recognition as the first-ever event of its kind to be hosted in the twin-island state and the region