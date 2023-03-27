Salute to the African Heritage/History Month winners

- Advertisement -

Every year the Honourable Priest Isaac offers laptops and tablets to school-aged children of the nation who enter his essay competition on “African Heritage,” during African History Month. Youths are to research what African heritage means to them.

This year, the annual prize-giving ceremony was held this past Saturday at the Cortsland Hotel and Conference Centre.

The winners of the Priest Isaac’s African Heritage/History Month Essay Competition are:

For the intermediate level, Gioia Sampson, twelve years old.

For the senior level ranked 1st, Raffael Davis; ranked 2nd. Tezjah Smith.

We salute the winners.