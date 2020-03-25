Saint Lucia cannot handle a full coronavirus outbreak says PM Chastanet

(St Lucia News Online) – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has made it clear that Saint Lucia will not be able to handle a full outbreak of the coronavirus because the island does not have the resources.

In an address to the nation this week, he said the country must work towards preventing a community outbreak, or if such an outbreak is already taking place, work must be done to slow it down.

“I am saying to you as your prime minister, we do not have the resources to be able to handle a full outbreak in this country,” he stressed.

He pointed out Saint Lucia will concentrate in the next two to three weeks on making sure there is no community outbreak.

“If, we in fact already have a community outbreak taking place that we do everything to make sure that we slow it down as much as possible,” Chastanet noted.

He stated that he would not like to put doctors and nurses in the position where they have to make decisions on who is going to live and who is going to die.

“And nor should you,” the prime minister said. “Please, play your part. Let’s be all in and let’s win this war together.”