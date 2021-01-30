Sagicor TeamFood Drive nets large donation to ClareVue Psychiatric Hospital

Spread the love













A team from Sagicor visited the ClareVue Psychiatric Hospital in January to present a donation of food and household items to support the work of the hospital.

Marisia James, Branch Manager for Sagicor Life (Eastern Caribbean) Inc, explained how the project came about. “This year, our team really leaned into Sagicor’s vision which is “To be a great company committed to improving the lives of the people in the communities in which we operate”. The reality of the pandemic has highlighted how much we need to support each other. Team members themselves came up with the idea of a food drive and we set up bins throughout our building in December so individuals could drop off their donations.”

She also mentioned that the team chose ClareVue for their work in advancing mental health.