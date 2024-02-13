Rupert “Buck” Vanterpool is 2024 Virgin Gorda Easter Festival Honouree

- Advertisement -



The prominent Virgin Gorda Businessman is an ardent longstanding supporter of the 57-year event Valley, Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands, 13 th February 2024 ̶ Prominent Virgin Gorda businessman Rupert “Buck” Vanterpool has been named as the honouree of the 57 th

Virgin Gorda Easter Festival.

Each year, the Virgin Gorda Easter Festival Committee names the festivities in honour of someone who has made significant contributions to the success of the festival over the years.

A statement from the Virgin Gorda Easter Festival Committee commended Mr. Vanterpool saying, “Rupert’s commitment to community extends far beyond the aisles of his supermarket.

He and his company [Buck’s Food Market] have been steadfast supporters of the Virgin Gorda Easter Festival, generously sponsoring village events, pageants, and Festival Troupes, ensuring that this cherished tradition continues to flourish and enrich the lives of all who partake in its festivities.”

The statement also noted Mr. Vanterpool’s progression from humble beginnings with a small superette at the Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbour, to further expansion at that venue, and lastly, the establishment of a supermarket on Tower Road in Valley, Virgin Gorda.

Director of Tourism Clive McCoy commended the Festival Committee on their continuedhard work and collaboration and stated, “I have known Mr. Vanterpool for many years and respect and admire him not only as a businessman but as a community man, an individual who loves and supports his community with or without fanfare. It is quite fitting to bestow honour on such individuals when they can appreciate it and enjoy the celebration. I extend congratulations to Mr. Vanterpool on receiving this well-deserved honour.”

In describing Mr. Vanterpool’s endearing qualities the statement continued, “Beyond his entrepreneurial endeavors, Rupert Vanterpool is a beacon of warmth and hospitality, a man whose infectious smile and genuine warmth have endeared him to locals and visitors alike.

He is not merely a purveyor of goods but a purveyor of goodwill, fostering lasting friendships and meaningful connections with all who cross his path.”

Virgin Gorda Easter Festival will be celebrated throughout March beginning with Miss Teen Virgin Gorda Easter Festival Pageant on Saturday, 2nd March 2024, continuing with pageants, festival village entertainment, cultural food fair, hat parade, Easter Egg Hunt, and culminating with the Easter Monday Parade on 1st April, 2024.

For more information on the Virgin Gorda Easter Festival visit Facebook: VirginIslandsFestival or VirginGordaEasterFestival and for information on BVI events visit bvitourism.com/events.