Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda to Celebrate INTERPOL’s 100th Anniversary

INTERPOL, the world’s largest policing organization, will be officially marking its 100th anniversary; celebrating a century of International Policing Cooperation on September 7, 2023. This coincides with the day of the International Criminal Police Commission, which was established on September 7, 1923.

In recognition of the milestone, the Police Administration will be hosting a special ceremony at the John E. St. Luce Finance and Conference Center on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Ministers of Government, dignitaries, Diplomats, and other government officials, along with police officers are expected to attend this event.

During the ceremony, several past and present police officers will be recognized for their contribution to the INTERPOL’s office in the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda. The Attorney-General, the Honourable Steadroy Benjamin will be delivering the feature address.

Commissioner Rodney, now head of the National Central Bureau-NCB Antigua, said he is looking forward to celebrating with such an august body that has helped to transform the security landscape globally. The ceremony will begin promptly at 9 a.m.