Rotary Club welcomes new president

A new president will lead the affairs of the Rotary Club of Antigua Sundown as of July 1.

He is Julian Wilkins who recently returned to his homeland after working overseas for many years, a release said.

“Even though we are going through a difficult period with this pandemic, I am looking forward to the challenge of offering ‘Service Above Self’ to our community,” Wilkins said during the handover ceremony held virtually on June 27.

Rotary Sundown President Julian previously held the position of President of the Rotary Club of Maracas St Joseph in Trinidad from 2013 to 2014.

Despite the challenges posed by the current pandemic, President Wilkins plans to continue the Club’s tradition of serving the local community in Antigua and Barbuda, therefore Covid relief, education, healthcare, youth development, autism, and mother and child wellbeing are among a number of projects he has outlined for the 2020/2021 year.

Rotary International’s vision statement for this term is: “Together we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.”