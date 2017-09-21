Rodney: ABCA Tri20 still on for Sir Viv

New Story

President of the Antigua & Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon “Kuma” Rodney, has moved to dispel reports that this year’s Tri20 cricket tournament will not be held at the country’s chief cricketing facility, the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

According to rumour, housing Barbudans at the facility could affect the hosting of the tournament which is in its second year.

In trying to dispel the rumour, Rodney said: “We are trying to do a workaround that so I still have to say the venue is the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. It is a real situation in terms of the Barbudans and we have 150 plus people living there at the stadium so at this present moment we are looking at a workaround. In terms of what the workaround would be, you may see the teams coming from the northern side of the grounds,” he said.

Three countries, including host Antigua & Barbuda, will compete in the October 6-14 competition. Despite the recent threats of hurricanes, Rodney wants the nations to support the cricketers.

“The almighty has spared us again so let’s hope that the other weathers coming down the road will spare us so that we can get the Tri20 at the level we want it. I just want to remind everyone that the Tri20 is on with Antigua & Barbuda vs Guyana and Jamaica,” Rodney said.

Antigua & Barbuda emerged winners of the 2016 tournament, beating Jamaica in the finals played at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.