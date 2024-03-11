Richard Lewis receives endorsement from MPs in bid for leadership

- Advertisement -

MP Richard Lewis has received endorsements from his colleagues in his bid to become the the United Progressive Party’s (UPP) next political leader.

The St John’s Rural West MP – who won his seat in last year’s general election – announced his intention to run for the top spot last month, against current leader Jamale Pringle, and Party stalwart, Pearl Quinn-Williams.

Pringle has held the top spot on an interim basis since Mr Harold Lovell retired after the Party lost the January 2023 election.

In a letter obtained by Observer media, St Philips South MP Sherfield Bowen, St Georges MP Algernon Watts, All Saints West MP Anthony Smith Jr, and St Mary’s South MP Kelvin Simon have told party members that they view Lewis as the most strategic choice for this upcoming convention.

They also said that, as MPs, they have a duty to ensure that the Party is in the strongest possible position to take office after the next polls, and that MP Lewis’ skills, qualifications, work ethic, and ability to resonate with the populace, was the best choice.

Lewis, who also served as a former Senator, has already reached out to a number of Party members to explain his plans for the Party if he were to be elected political leader.

In another letter, Party caretakers for the constituencies of St Philip’s North Senator Alex Browne, St Mary’s North, Senator Jonathan Joseph, St John’s City South Franz DeFreitas, St John’s Rural East Sean Bird, and St Peter Tevaughn Harriette, also threw their support behind Lewis.

They said that Lewis’ strong vision and widespread support among both the public and the business community represented the strongest challenge to the current administration.

When contacted by Observer on Sunday, Lewis said that he was happy for the support, but declined to comment further.

The signatories to the letters were also silent, along with Jamale Pringle who did not respond to requests for comment.

For her part, Quinn-Williams told Observer she still planned to contest the role, adding that she believes she has enough support on the ground to become the UPP’s first female political leader.

Party insiders told Observer media that there is a general lack of confidence in Pringle’s ability to lead the Party into the next general election.

The endorsement from the nine UPP members sends a strong message to constituents about their views of the leadership race, even if it may not directly translate into whom the delegates from each constituency, the Central Executive, the Youth Forum, and the Women’s Forum ultimately decide will be their next leader.