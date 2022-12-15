Reward for missing man, Kevorn Bailey, increased to $10,000

- Advertisement -

The reward for 26-year-old Kevorn Bailey, better known as ‘Sardis’, has increased to $10,000 for the person who can provide information that leads to the discovery of the young man.

He was reported missing on Monday 27 August and was last seen in the vicinity of the service station close to the Agriculture Ministry’s Headquarters on Independence Drive and records show that he made a phone call using a phone that was traced to Bolans.

He is described as dark in complexion, of medium build, and approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall.

The Police are making a fresh appeal to anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kevorn Bailey to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips.