Return of Antigua and Barbuda’s annual celebrity destination wedding deemed a success

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) continued its month-long Romance Month activities with the highly anticipated annual celebrity destination wedding.

This year, former ‘90s R&B crooner, Jeffery Redd and his new wife, Theresa O’Neal, PR guru to some of New York’s popular Broadway Shows, tied the knot at the romantic Carlisle Bay Resort & Spa on Saturday to a guest list of media, friends and family and ABTA supporters.

“The blushing bride could be seen walking down the aisle in a custom-made couture bridal ensemble designed and created by local designer Noreen Phillips. This collaboration has since led to the designer now setting plans in place to launch her own bridal line,” an ABTA release said.

Elena George — who has Antiguan and Barbudan roots and is a makeup artist to the stars including Robin Roberts, of ABC-TV’s Good Morning America and former First Lady, Michelle Obama — was the official makeup artist of the bride.

The enchanting beach wedding will be covered by Ask Us Beauty Magazine and by World Bride Magazine, whose Publisher and Editorial Director Myrdith Leon-McCormack was on island to cover the festivities.

Abbott’s Jewelers were the presenting ring sponsors of the wedding and provided the couple’s wedding bands free of cost. Other local supporters included Creative Blush Floral Designs Sheena Samuel, and Sweet Dreams cakes by Danielle George-John.

The wedding ended with cocktails on the beach and a private bonfire dinner. The celebrity destination wedding is a highlight of Antigua and Barbuda’s annual Romance Month in June and positions the destination as a leader in romance.

Romance Month ends with a global webinar tomorrow June 28th, 2022.