Resort workers gunned down in brutal attack showing signs of recovery 

Two Carlisle Bay employees who were gunned down on the resort’s property on Tuesday night are showing small signs of recovery.

Reports are that 33-year-old Dane Anthony and 32-year-old Morrisa Henry left the resort where they work together on April 11 and were attacked at about 11.30pm.

It is alleged that a co-worker well known to the couple pulled the trigger.

Both victims remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

Henry’s brother told Observer yesterday that his sister can barely speak, but that she is awake and alert.

The few words she could utter were used to ask about her children.

The mother-of-three was shot three times and also received multiple stab wounds.

Meanwhile, Henry’s family has denied claims by the pair’s colleagues that the victims were in a romantic relationship.

Her brother said they were “simply co-workers and friends”.

Henry’s brother said he had asked Anthony about the relationship with his sister and Anthony had confirmed that they were simply friends.

Henry joined the hotel’s team recently and worked in the kitchen while Anthony is employed as a steward.

Henry received gunshot wounds to the head, stomach, and chest, while Anthony was shot in his back, shoulder, and arm.

It appears that after Henry was shot, she was also stabbed resulting in additional wounds, including several defensive gashes to the palm of her hand.

Carlisle Bay’s General Manager Brian Murphy told Observer on Wednesday that investigations into the incident are underway and declined to comment further.

A statement issued by police said circumstances surrounding the attack were unclear. Two men are assisting the police with their investigations, but have not yet been charged.

The police are appealing to anyone with information to contact Bolans Police Station at 462-1080.