Residents urged to observe best practices when using antibiotics

By Charminae George

As Antigua and Barbuda joins other countries in observing World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) from November 18-24, residents are being urged to play a part in reducing antimicrobial resistance.

According to the Director of Pharmaceutical Services, Alfred Athill, antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi or parasites develop defense mechanisms against the medicines used to eliminate or decrease their growth.

Although it may be tempting to discontinue the prescribed antibiotics when sickness improves, Athill cautioned against this decision.

“What happens is that the microbes are somewhat subdued at that point. So, continuing to take the full course of the antibiotic will eradicate. If it’s a bacteriostatic it will decrease its activity and allow your immune system to kick in. If it’s bactericidal, it actually kills the bacteria,” he said.

Similarly, not adhering to the prescribed dose has also been warned against due to it contributing to AMR in the long run.

“Let’s for argument’s sake say that the dose that you should be taking is 500 milligrams, three times a day…you take 250 milligram capsules, three times per day but that is not enough. That allows the bacteria again to create a defense mechanism…,” the director explained.

The act of self-medicating with antibiotics when feeling unwell, too, is another inappropriate use of antibiotics. Not only will it not treat viral infections because it it’s only used for bacterial infection but attempting to do so contributes to AMR.

In addition to this, he also discouraged the practice of using leftover antibiotics to treat a new infection.

“Microbes are specific to specific areas of the body … so in order for you to know how to treat, you have to know what you are treating,” Athill said.

“If you would’ve had an upper respiratory tract infection … Now later on you have a urinary tract infection, you wouldn’t want to be using that very antibiotic to treat that urinary tract infection because it might not be effective,” he added.

Athill said that antibiotics are prescribed for bacteria, antivirals work against viruses, antifungal drugs fight against fungi and anti-parasitics are prescribed instances of parasites.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the WAAW aims to promote best practices among the general public when using antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines.

This is in the effort to reduce drug resistance as common infections such as pneumonia are increasingly difficult to treat. More difficulty treating infections means that the risk of spreading the disease, severe illness and death increases.

The theme for this year’s global campaign is “Preventing antimicrobial resistance together”.