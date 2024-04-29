Renegades and Jets collect wins in ABAVA Local League

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Print Xpress Renegades beat High Flyers in Division One while Jets soared high over Royal Cruisers in the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association Local League on Saturday night at the YMCA Sports Complex.

Playing in the first match, fans were treated to a gripping match between two teams that fought it out through to the end as Jets won three sets to one to pick up four points having set scores of 25-22, 25-23, 22-25 and 28-26.

The second match between the Renegades and High Flyers lasted two hours and 12 minutes and fans would have appreciated the exchange of blows shared by the two.

Flyers won the first set 25-20 then were soundly whipped 25-13 in the second set to level the match out at one all.

Renegades then won the third set 25-19 and lost the fourth set 25-22 to force the match into the final set.

However, their opponents were not able to keep up and lost 7-15, thereby giving the Renegades a three-point win taking them to five wins in eight matches.