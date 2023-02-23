Registration Begins For Queen Of Carnival 2023

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Education, Sports and Creative Industries wishes to advise prospective applicants interested in participating in the 2023 Queen of Carnival Pageant, that registration is now open and will conclude on Monday 06th March 2023.

Interested applicants must be a Citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, and must be between the ages of 18 and 26.

To be considered one must:

1. Have completed a secondary school with a minimum of five (5) CSEC subjects inclusive of English A.

2. Never been married.

3. Never borne a child

4. Have no criminal record

5. Must be prepared for screening on Saturday 18th March 2023.

Application forms are available daily between 9:00 am to 3:30 pm and Fridays, 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Forms may be obtained from any of the Ministry’s three (3) locations:

● The Ministry of Creative Industries Office on Old Parham Road – 562 9605 / 06.

● The Ministry of Creative Industries Office on Redcliffe Street (Formerly the Festivals Office) – 462 4707.

● The Ministry of Creative Industries, Cultural Unit on Lower Nevis Street – 462 5644.

Please note that completed registration forms must be returned to the Old Parham Road Office, upstairs the KFC and Inet Building ONLY.